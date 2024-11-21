Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. 567,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,153,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,925,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,718,000 after buying an additional 71,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,484,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,190,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,730,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 45,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

