VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 342500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.