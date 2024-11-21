Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,318 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after buying an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

