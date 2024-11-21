UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.65. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 192,979 shares.

TIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.91.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 100.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

