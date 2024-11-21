Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Universal Technical Institute traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

UTI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,845.79. This trade represents a 33.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 85,417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5,347.0% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 84,964 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 553,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 201,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 16.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.