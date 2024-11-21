UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of MUR opened at $32.99 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

