U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.85.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
