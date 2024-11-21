U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.85.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

About U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.24%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

