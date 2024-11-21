Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,481 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 44.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Down 0.9 %

ETN stock opened at $360.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $224.52 and a twelve month high of $373.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.