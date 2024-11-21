Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $5.40 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

