Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.78, but opened at $30.00. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 6,543,129 shares trading hands.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,308.70. This represents a 49.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 15,917 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $512,368.23. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 336,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,381.44. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,274,894. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $17,650,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

