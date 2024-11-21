Tradewinds LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.7% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 165.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 186.8% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 211.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,710,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Walmart by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 921,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,466,000 after buying an additional 453,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.49.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $700.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

