Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Stock Holdings Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

TPSC stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

