Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 37,417 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,417 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $90,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $450.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $396.07 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.10 and its 200 day moving average is $453.12.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 36.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

