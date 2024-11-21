Thomas Spain Sells 15,314 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 15,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £3,981.64 ($5,038.14).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Thomas Spain sold 27,123 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £7,051.98 ($8,923.17).

On Tuesday, September 17th, Thomas Spain sold 48,027 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £15,848.91 ($20,054.30).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Thomas Spain sold 63,322 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £21,529.48 ($27,242.16).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Thomas Spain purchased 101,266 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £36,455.76 ($46,129.01).

Staffline Group stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 26.40 ($0.33). 71,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,045. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

