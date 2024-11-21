Thomas Garcia Sells 18,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. This represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $176.36. 1,077,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $104.51 and a one year high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Bank of America upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. FMR LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 904.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,011,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,216,000 after purchasing an additional 910,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

