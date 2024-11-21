Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.90 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.05 ($0.30). 16,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 24,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.31).

Third Point Investors Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.31.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.