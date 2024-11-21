The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) SVP Jonathan Mayle Sells 2,332 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 2,332 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $16,557.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,728.30. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNST opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Institutional Trading of Honest

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Honest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

