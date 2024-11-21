Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Target stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.38. 3,894,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,807. Target has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $193,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 166.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

