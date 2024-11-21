Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

TALK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ TALK opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talkspace will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Talkspace news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris acquired 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,525.40. The trade was a 5.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Talkspace by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

