Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $188.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.19 and its 200-day moving average is $173.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

