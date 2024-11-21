Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $188.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

