SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.02.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,843,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

