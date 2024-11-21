Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 12,011 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,056,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

XOM stock opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $528.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

