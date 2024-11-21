Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 213.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 590.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

