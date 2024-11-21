Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 336358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

