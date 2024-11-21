Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Announces $1.25 Dividend

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SOIEF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59.
About Stolt-Nielsen
