StockNews.com Upgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to “Hold”

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,219. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

