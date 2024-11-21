StockNews.com Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of TS opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

