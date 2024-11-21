StockNews.com Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,669.44. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,527,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,571.64. The trade was a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after acquiring an additional 973,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 593,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,712,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 804,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

