StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CARV opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

