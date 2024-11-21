StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CARV opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.