Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Michael Rehm Sells 2,650 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Rehm sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $198,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,308.87. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

SYBT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.79. 68,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $77.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

