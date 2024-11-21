Steele Capital Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $591.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $463.09 and a 52-week high of $609.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.42.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

