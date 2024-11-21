Steele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,947 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $79,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.20 and a 52 week high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

