Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Shares Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.49. 24,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 13,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Steakholder Foods Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

