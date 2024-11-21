Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Shares Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.49. 24,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 13,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Steakholder Foods Trading Down 4.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.
Steakholder Foods Company Profile
Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steakholder Foods
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.