STAR Financial Bank Sells 923 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

STAR Financial Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $104.68.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

