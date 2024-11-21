STAR Financial Bank Sells 1,036 Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

STAR Financial Bank trimmed its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 149,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INFL stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

See Also

