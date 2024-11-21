SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 41197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,990,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.