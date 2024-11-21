SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,179,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 108,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:E opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on E. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

