South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Tudor Pickering

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on South Bow in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

South Bow Price Performance

About South Bow

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. South Bow has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

