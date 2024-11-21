Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.12.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.89.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $715,051.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,877,196.65. This trade represents a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 372.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 226,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after buying an additional 178,253 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

