Smithfield Trust Co Sells 36,817 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,817 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7,778.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 272,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.59 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.