Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 2,229 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,539,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,347,000 after purchasing an additional 895,884 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,042,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,260,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,692,000 after acquiring an additional 569,385 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,502,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,631 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAC opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This represents a 48.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,754,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $268,752,482.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,706,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,674,708,279.93. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,848,970 shares of company stock worth $4,145,103,288. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

