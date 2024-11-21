Smithfield Trust Co Has $51.82 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

