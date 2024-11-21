Smithfield Trust Co Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $403.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $294.34 and a 1 year high of $410.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.42 and a 200-day moving average of $373.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

