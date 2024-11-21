Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.58. 28,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 347,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

