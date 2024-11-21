SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 2,439 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,439 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $30,926.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,819.64. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,414 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $23,118.90.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 156,790 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,060,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 368,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 758,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,604 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

