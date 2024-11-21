Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.60 and last traded at $107.42, with a volume of 1550623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 7.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $179,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 84.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 52,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after buying an additional 255,741 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,203,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

