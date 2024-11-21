Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Time to Buy?

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 909,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,498,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Shield Therapeutics Trading Up 10.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.99. The stock has a market cap of £23.07 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.