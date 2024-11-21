Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,289. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.40. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $270.95 and a one year high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 540.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

