Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
